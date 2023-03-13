Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Price Target Raised to $24.00

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised Vertex from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Vertex from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Vertex from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Vertex from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut Vertex from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.11.

Shares of NASDAQ VERX opened at $17.88 on Thursday. Vertex has a twelve month low of $9.44 and a twelve month high of $19.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -198.67, a PEG ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.96.

In other news, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 62,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total value of $1,171,025.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,853,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,946,964.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Vertex news, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 62,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $1,171,025.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,853,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,946,964.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David Destefano sold 9,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $146,696.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,320,032.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 270,960 shares of company stock valued at $4,528,253. Insiders own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex by 1.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vertex by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 90,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Vertex by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. 21.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

