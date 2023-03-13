Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Price Target Cut to $4.15 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald from $7.25 to $4.15 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

VFF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on Village Farms International from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James lowered Village Farms International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $2.50 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $3.16.

NASDAQ:VFF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.94. 396,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,616,938. Village Farms International has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $6.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $85.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.67.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Degiglio purchased 54,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.11 per share, for a total transaction of $60,175.32. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,313,741 shares in the company, valued at $10,338,252.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total transaction of $153,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 639,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael A. Degiglio acquired 54,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.11 per share, with a total value of $60,175.32. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,313,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,338,252.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VFF. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Village Farms International by 937.5% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 120,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 109,159 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 180.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 21,751 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Village Farms International by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 245,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 49,000 shares in the last quarter. 14.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also owns and operates a power plant that generates and sells electricity, and provides thermal heat to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; and develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications.

