Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) CEO Buys $160,325.00 in Stock

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) CEO Scott Dunseth Myers acquired 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.15 per share, with a total value of $160,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,447,825. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Viridian Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of VRDN traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.85. 589,236 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 12.93 and a quick ratio of 12.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.61. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $39.00.
Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.46 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 84.78% and a negative net margin of 7,329.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.32) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
VRDN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Cowen initiated coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.10.
About Viridian Therapeutics
Viridian Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include Cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma, and Remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis.
