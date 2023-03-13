Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) CEO Buys $160,325.00 in Stock

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) CEO Scott Dunseth Myers acquired 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.15 per share, with a total value of $160,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,447,825. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Viridian Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of VRDN traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.85. 589,236 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 12.93 and a quick ratio of 12.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.61. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $39.00.

Get Viridian Therapeutics alerts:

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.46 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 84.78% and a negative net margin of 7,329.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.32) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viridian Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $94,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $128,000.

VRDN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Cowen initiated coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.10.

About Viridian Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include Cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma, and Remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Viridian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viridian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.