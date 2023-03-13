Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Director Scott B. Helm Buys 10,000 Shares

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) Director Scott B. Helm bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.28 per share, for a total transaction of $262,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 343,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,019,322.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Vistra Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VST stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.46. The company had a trading volume of 4,751,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,790,164. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.84 and a 200 day moving average of $23.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 0.93. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $27.39.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.198 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is -24.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Vistra

Several research firms recently weighed in on VST. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Vistra from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Vistra from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Vistra from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vistra by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,604,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,500 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vistra by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,685,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,786,238 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vistra by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,939,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,597,000 after purchasing an additional 534,299 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Vistra by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 10,608,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Vistra by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,498,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,480,000 after purchasing an additional 171,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp. is an energy company engaged in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The Texas and East segments engage in electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management activities, fuel production and fuel logistics management.

