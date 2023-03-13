Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $14.50 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on VITL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vital Farms from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vital Farms presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Vital Farms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VITL traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.30. The stock had a trading volume of 98,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,585. Vital Farms has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $18.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.17 million, a PE ratio of 760.88 and a beta of 0.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vital Farms

About Vital Farms

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 32,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,157,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,126,000 after buying an additional 251,807 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vital Farms in the 3rd quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Vital Farms by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 18,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. Vital Farms, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

