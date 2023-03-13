Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $14.50 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on VITL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vital Farms from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vital Farms presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.50.
Shares of NASDAQ:VITL traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.30. The stock had a trading volume of 98,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,585. Vital Farms has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $18.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.17 million, a PE ratio of 760.88 and a beta of 0.75.
Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. Vital Farms, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
