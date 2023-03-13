Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €45.40 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €45.40 ($48.30) price objective on Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VNA. Barclays set a €28.00 ($29.79) target price on shares of Vonovia in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($27.66) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.60 ($41.06) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($34.04) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($41.49) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

Vonovia Stock Performance

Shares of VNA stock opened at €20.42 ($21.72) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.72, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.89. Vonovia has a one year low of €18.58 ($19.77) and a one year high of €48.19 ($51.27). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €25.26 and a 200 day moving average price of €23.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,021.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.77.

Vonovia Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

