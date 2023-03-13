VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Receives “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of VSE from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of VSE from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $55.00.

NASDAQ VSEC traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.91. The company had a trading volume of 45,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,987. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.79 and a 200 day moving average of $46.85. VSE has a 1-year low of $31.85 and a 1-year high of $59.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.65 million, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.26%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of VSE by 5.9% in the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 218,961 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,751,000 after buying an additional 12,293 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in VSE by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 217,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in VSE by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in VSE during the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in VSE by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 710,155 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

