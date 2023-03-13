VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on VSEC. Truist Financial raised their price objective on VSE from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on VSE from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of VSEC traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.63. 46,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,003. The company has a market cap of $520.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.50. VSE has a fifty-two week low of $31.85 and a fifty-two week high of $59.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.79 and its 200 day moving average is $46.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSEC. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in VSE by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 182,392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,551,000 after purchasing an additional 104,057 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in VSE by 133.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,956 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 33,128 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of VSE in the 3rd quarter worth about $977,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of VSE by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 111,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,158,000 after purchasing an additional 27,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VSE in the 4th quarter worth about $1,270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

