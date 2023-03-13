VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.06% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on VSEC. Truist Financial raised their price objective on VSE from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on VSE from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.
VSE Price Performance
Shares of VSEC traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.63. 46,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,003. The company has a market cap of $520.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.50. VSE has a fifty-two week low of $31.85 and a fifty-two week high of $59.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.79 and its 200 day moving average is $46.85.
About VSE
VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.
