Vulcan Forged PYR Self Reported Market Cap Hits $85.08 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for about $3.13 or 0.00014169 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $85.08 million and approximately $8.03 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 10% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00010646 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00031949 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00035139 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00022446 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004436 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000156 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.67 or 0.00224872 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000142 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,093.44 or 1.00014038 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.23195682 USD and is up 3.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $6,335,605.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.