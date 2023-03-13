Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Stock Holdings Increased by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Wabash National were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,474,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,748,000 after purchasing an additional 50,493 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 2.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,317,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,618,000 after purchasing an additional 76,963 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wabash National by 9.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,894,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,476,000 after buying an additional 170,835 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Wabash National by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,770,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,275,000 after buying an additional 40,901 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wabash National by 18.0% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,234,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,764,000 after buying an additional 188,656 shares during the period. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wabash National Stock Performance

WNC opened at $24.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Wabash National Co. has a 1-year low of $12.23 and a 1-year high of $30.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.31.

Wabash National Announces Dividend

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $657.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.58 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Wabash National Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.10%.

Insider Transactions at Wabash National

In related news, SVP Kevin J. Page sold 22,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total value of $601,644.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,904,138.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kevin J. Page sold 22,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total value of $601,644.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,904,138.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 94,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $2,616,175.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 338,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,312,946.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 270,005 shares of company stock valued at $7,260,522. 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Wabash National from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Wabash National from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Vertical Research downgraded Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Wabash National from $17.00 to $27.50 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Wabash National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.30.

Wabash National Profile

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the company or through independent dealers.

