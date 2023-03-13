WashTec (ETR:WSU) Stock Price Down 1%

Shares of WashTec AG (ETR:WSU – Get Rating) dropped 1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €38.55 ($41.45) and last traded at €39.00 ($41.94). Approximately 8,046 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 30,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at €39.40 ($42.37).

WashTec Stock Down 1.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $521.82 million, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €36.42 and its 200 day moving average price is €36.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.85, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.02.

WashTec Company Profile

WashTec AG provides solutions for car wash in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers various roll-over, self-service, and commercial vehicle wash equipment, as well as associated peripheral devices. It also provides wash tunnel systems; water reclaim systems; equipment maintenance; service projects and upgrades; spare parts; and digital solutions, as well as car wash chemicals under the Auwa brand.

