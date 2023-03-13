Wedbush Increases ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Price Target to $9.50

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Wedbush from $6.50 to $9.50 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for ONE Group Hospitality’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of ONE Group Hospitality from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of ONE Group Hospitality from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.13.

Shares of STKS stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,254. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.11. ONE Group Hospitality has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $11.64. The company has a market cap of $255.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 2.23.

In related news, Director Jonathan Segal purchased 5,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.20 per share, for a total transaction of $35,470.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,212,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,114,548.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 19.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STKS. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in ONE Group Hospitality in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. CastleKnight Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 43.7% in the second quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 649,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after acquiring an additional 197,608 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in ONE Group Hospitality in the second quarter worth $107,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 533.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in ONE Group Hospitality in the 4th quarter worth about $435,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.87% of the company’s stock.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc engages in the development, owning, and management of restaurants and lounges. It operates through the following segments: STK, Kona Grill, ONE Hospitality and Corporate. The STK segment consists of the results of operations from STK restaurant locations, competing in the full-service dining industry, as well as management, license.

