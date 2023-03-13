Wedbush Raises DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target to $60.00

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DOCU. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on DocuSign from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DocuSign from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on DocuSign from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.93.

DocuSign Stock Performance

DocuSign stock traded up $4.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.89. 7,765,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,605,559. DocuSign has a twelve month low of $39.57 and a twelve month high of $113.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of -107.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.07 and a beta of 1.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $645.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.07 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 3.87%. Equities analysts predict that DocuSign will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $8,097,200.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,225,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,512,327.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DocuSign news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $8,097,200.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,225,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,512,327.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $8,597,086.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,524,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,143,110.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DocuSign

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign during the first quarter worth about $1,337,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in DocuSign by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,934,000 after purchasing an additional 31,769 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 347,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,238,000 after purchasing an additional 71,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in DocuSign by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,127,000 after buying an additional 2,917,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Featured Articles

