Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Ashford (AINC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN: AINC) recently:

3/7/2023 – Ashford is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Ashford Stock Down 1.6 %

AINC traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.01. 337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,463. Ashford Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.40 and a 52-week high of $19.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.00.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $178.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.58 million. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 1.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ashford Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ashford

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AINC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ashford by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 4,314 shares during the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Ashford by 0.9% in the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 119,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ashford by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. 14.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ashford, Inc engages in the provision of asset management, advisory services and other products and services primarily to clients in the hospitality industry. The firm operates through following business segments: REIT Advisory, Remington, Premier, JSAV, OpenKey, and Corporate & Other. The REIT Advisory segment provides asset management and advisory services to other entities.

