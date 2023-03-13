Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Price Target Raised to C$6.50 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 6.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WDO. Pi Financial lowered their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$6.40 to C$6.15 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$9.50 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$10.43.

Wesdome Gold Mines Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:WDO traded up C$0.59 during trading on Monday, hitting C$6.92. 694,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,368,342. The stock has a market capitalization of C$997.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.80 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06. Wesdome Gold Mines has a one year low of C$6.00 and a one year high of C$16.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$6.74 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.84.

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile

Wesdome Gold Mines ( TSE:WDO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.04). Wesdome Gold Mines had a negative return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 5.54%. The company had revenue of C$75.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$83.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 0.040512 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars, as well as silver as a by-product. The company's properties include the Eagle River Complex that consists of the Eagle River Mine, the Mishi Mine, and the Eagle River Mill located in Wawa, Ontario; and the Kiena Mine Complex, which includes the Kiena Mine concession and Kiena Mill situated in Val-d'Or, Québec.

