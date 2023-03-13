Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 76,100 shares, a growth of 82.1% from the February 13th total of 41,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Westlake Chemical Partners

In other Westlake Chemical Partners news, SVP Andrew Kenner bought 10,000 shares of Westlake Chemical Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.02 per share, for a total transaction of $220,200.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Get Westlake Chemical Partners alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westlake Chemical Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 19,622 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 38,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 15,995 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 351,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,269,000 after acquiring an additional 15,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Partners Price Performance

WLKP traded down $0.81 on Monday, reaching $21.09. The stock had a trading volume of 179,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,898. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.94 and a 200-day moving average of $23.17. Westlake Chemical Partners has a fifty-two week low of $18.58 and a fifty-two week high of $29.40. The company has a market capitalization of $742.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $366.84 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Westlake Chemical Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.471 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.93%. Westlake Chemical Partners’s payout ratio is 102.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Westlake Chemical Partners from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

(Get Rating)

Westlake Chemical Partners LP engages in the operation, acquisition and development of ethylene production facilities and related assets. It is also involved in the manufacture and marketing of basic chemicals, polymers, and fabricated building products. The company was founded on March 14, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.