Westminster Group (LON:WSG) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Westminster Group PLC (LON:WSG – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.35 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.35 ($0.02). 843,715 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 750,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.40 ($0.02).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of £4.46 million, a PE ratio of -135.00 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Westminster Group PLC, a specialist security and services company, designs and supplies technology security solutions and services to governments and government agencies, non-governmental organizations, and blue-chip commercial organizations worldwide. It operates through two segments, Managed Services and Technology.

