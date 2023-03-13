Westminster Group (LON:WSG) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Westminster Group PLC (LON:WSG – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.35 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.35 ($0.02). 843,715 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 750,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.40 ($0.02).
Westminster Group Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of £4.46 million, a PE ratio of -135.00 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.21.
About Westminster Group
Westminster Group PLC, a specialist security and services company, designs and supplies technology security solutions and services to governments and government agencies, non-governmental organizations, and blue-chip commercial organizations worldwide. It operates through two segments, Managed Services and Technology.
See Also
- First Republic: First Rate Risk or Time To Buy?
- These Hedge Funds Are Getting Crushed By SVB
- Buy The Dip In The Charles Schwab Corporation
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services: Up 15% But Don’t Chase It
- FedEx Is A Buy Going Into Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Westminster Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westminster Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.