Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Given New $1.80 Price Target at Raymond James

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $3.00 to $1.80 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on UP. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $2.40 to $1.30 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Wheels Up Experience from $3.75 to $2.50 in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Wheels Up Experience from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday.
Shares of UP traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,186,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,646. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.33. The company has a market cap of $228.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.95. Wheels Up Experience has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $3.48.
Wheels Up Experience Company Profile
Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services primarily in the United States. The company offers a suite of products and services, which include multi-tiered membership programs, on-demand flights across various private aircraft cabin categories, aircraft management, retail and wholesale charter, whole aircraft acquisitions and sales, corporate flight solutions, special missions, signature events and experiences, and commercial travel.
