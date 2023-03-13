Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Given New $1.80 Price Target at Raymond James

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $3.00 to $1.80 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on UP. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $2.40 to $1.30 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Wheels Up Experience from $3.75 to $2.50 in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Wheels Up Experience from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Wheels Up Experience Price Performance

Shares of UP traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,186,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,646. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.33. The company has a market cap of $228.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.95. Wheels Up Experience has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $3.48.

Institutional Trading of Wheels Up Experience

Wheels Up Experience Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UP. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Wheels Up Experience by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 9,758 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Wheels Up Experience by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 51.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services primarily in the United States. The company offers a suite of products and services, which include multi-tiered membership programs, on-demand flights across various private aircraft cabin categories, aircraft management, retail and wholesale charter, whole aircraft acquisitions and sales, corporate flight solutions, special missions, signature events and experiences, and commercial travel.

