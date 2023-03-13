Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Price Target Cut to $4.00

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 339.51% from the company’s current price.

UP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Wheels Up Experience from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Wheels Up Experience from $3.75 to $2.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Wheels Up Experience from $2.40 to $1.30 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Get Wheels Up Experience alerts:

Wheels Up Experience Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UP traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.91. 3,002,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,337,850. Wheels Up Experience has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $3.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.33.

Institutional Trading of Wheels Up Experience

About Wheels Up Experience

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UP. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 51.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services primarily in the United States. The company offers a suite of products and services, which include multi-tiered membership programs, on-demand flights across various private aircraft cabin categories, aircraft management, retail and wholesale charter, whole aircraft acquisitions and sales, corporate flight solutions, special missions, signature events and experiences, and commercial travel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wheels Up Experience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheels Up Experience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.