Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) CFO Sells $14,100.84 in Stock

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) CFO Creighton K. Early sold 828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $14,100.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,240.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Willdan Group Trading Down 8.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ WLDN opened at $15.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.98 and a 52 week high of $32.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.37.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Willdan Group from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willdan Group
About Willdan Group
Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the Energy and the Engineering and Consulting segments. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment provides civil engineering-related construction management, building and safety, city engineering office management, city planning, civil design, geotechnical, material testing and other engineering consulting services.
Recommended Stories
