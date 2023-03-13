Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) CFO Sells $14,100.84 in Stock

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) CFO Creighton K. Early sold 828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $14,100.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,240.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Willdan Group Trading Down 8.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ WLDN opened at $15.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.98 and a 52 week high of $32.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Willdan Group from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willdan Group

About Willdan Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in Willdan Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 519,443 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Willdan Group by 9.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Willdan Group by 330.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,966 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 53,702 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Willdan Group during the first quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Willdan Group by 56.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. 78.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the Energy and the Engineering and Consulting segments. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment provides civil engineering-related construction management, building and safety, city engineering office management, city planning, civil design, geotechnical, material testing and other engineering consulting services.

