William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN) CEO Acquires $53,400.00 in Stock

William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Get Rating) CEO Kenneth John Stephon acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.68 per share, for a total transaction of $53,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,785. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:WMPN traded down $1.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.46. 51,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,681. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.68. The company has a market cap of $146.65 million, a PE ratio of 38.40 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. William Penn Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $10.46 and a 12-month high of $12.87.

William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 million. William Penn Bancorporation had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 13.36%. On average, analysts forecast that William Penn Bancorporation will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. William Penn Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. rhino investment partners Inc raised its position in shares of William Penn Bancorporation by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 358,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 54,767 shares during the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of William Penn Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $514,000. Epacria Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of William Penn Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of William Penn Bancorporation by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of William Penn Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.32% of the company’s stock.

William Penn Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial and retail financial services through its subsidiary, William Penn Bank. It also offers community, traditional, and related banking services to individual, businesses, and government customers. Its products and services include taking of time, savings, demand deposits, making of commercial, consumer, mortgage loans, and others.

