Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Wedbush from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q1 2024 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.90 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.57 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WSM. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $143.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $123.00 to $109.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $129.19.

NYSE WSM opened at $120.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.22. Williams-Sonoma has a 52-week low of $101.58 and a 52-week high of $176.89. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.91%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSM. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 17.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,104,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $788,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,242 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at $55,499,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $204,292,000 after buying an additional 273,424 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 462,068 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,101,000 after buying an additional 219,258 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,742,000 after buying an additional 213,398 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

