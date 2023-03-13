Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Price Target Increased to $135.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.61% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $71.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com raised Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays upped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $106.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.64.

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $108.34 on Monday. Wynn Resorts has a 1 year low of $50.20 and a 1 year high of $116.50. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.20 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.87.

Insider Transactions at Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The casino operator reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.88 million. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.37) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $1,055,228.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,206 shares in the company, valued at $27,246,184.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Wynn Resorts news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $1,055,228.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,206 shares in the company, valued at $27,246,184.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 10,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $1,136,730.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,810,522.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,693 shares of company stock worth $2,624,279. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wynn Resorts

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, Wynn Interactive and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P.

Featured Stories

