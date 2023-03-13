XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $69.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

XOMA Stock Down 3.8 %

XOMA traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.83. 16,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,796. XOMA has a 1-year low of $15.68 and a 1-year high of $32.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.19. The stock has a market cap of $238.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 0.89.

Get XOMA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 19,000 shares of XOMA stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.39 per share, for a total transaction of $349,410.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,788,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,884,409.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

XOMA Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in XOMA by 9,318.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of XOMA by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of XOMA by 81.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of XOMA by 1,479.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of XOMA by 100.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.89% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

XOMA Corp. engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics derived from platform of antibody technologies. Its products includes X358, X213, X129, and gevokizumab. The company was founded by Patrick J. Scannon in 1981 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XOMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.