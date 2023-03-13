XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $69.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.
XOMA traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.83. 16,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,796. XOMA has a 1-year low of $15.68 and a 1-year high of $32.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.19. The stock has a market cap of $238.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 0.89.
In other news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 19,000 shares of XOMA stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.39 per share, for a total transaction of $349,410.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,788,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,884,409.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
XOMA Corp. engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics derived from platform of antibody technologies. Its products includes X358, X213, X129, and gevokizumab. The company was founded by Patrick J. Scannon in 1981 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.
