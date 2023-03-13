Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOSWW) Short Interest Update

Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOSWW – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a decline of 36.1% from the February 13th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

XOS Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XOSWW opened at $0.08 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.09. XOS has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.48.

Insider Transactions at XOS

In other news, Director George N. Mattson acquired 80,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.67 per share, for a total transaction of $53,878.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 184,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,679.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Giordano Sordoni purchased 44,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $44,187.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,843,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,604,736.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George N. Mattson purchased 80,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.67 per share, for a total transaction of $53,878.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,679.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 643,667 shares of company stock worth $570,344 over the last three months.

