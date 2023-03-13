Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Shares Down 9.7%

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 9.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.37 and last traded at $1.39. Approximately 2,670,365 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 1,955,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.54.

Yatsen Stock Down 8.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day moving average is $1.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yatsen

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Yatsen during the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Yatsen during the 4th quarter valued at $3,540,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Yatsen during the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Yatsen by 151.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 40,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 24,642 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Yatsen in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 24.99% of the company’s stock.

Yatsen Company Profile

Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby's Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People's Republic of China. It offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; and makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges.

