Zach Rasmuson Sells 23,339 Shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Stock

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) insider Zach Rasmuson sold 23,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $386,027.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 400,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,628,537.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.46. 489,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,629. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.64 and a 1 year high of $22.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Duckhorn Portfolio had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $103.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NAPA. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 65.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,179,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,454,000 after buying an additional 861,765 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 411.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 924,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,320,000 after buying an additional 743,780 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 20.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,269,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,607,000 after buying an additional 729,309 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio during the fourth quarter worth about $10,688,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio during the third quarter worth about $8,432,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

