Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $373.71.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wolfe Research cut Zebra Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $313.00 to $311.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Zebra Technologies Trading Down 2.9 %

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $288.19 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $304.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.81. The company has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.66. Zebra Technologies has a 52-week low of $224.87 and a 52-week high of $440.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.21 EPS. Analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 15.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,600 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total value of $467,808.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,259.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zebra Technologies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

Featured Stories

