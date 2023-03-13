ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Shares Gap Up to $19.57

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.57, but opened at $22.30. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services shares last traded at $23.58, with a volume of 5,680,350 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZIM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.60 to $30.40 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays downgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.08.
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.17 and a 200-day moving average of $23.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.19.
Institutional Trading of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM)
- FedEx Is A Buy Going Into Earnings
- Margin Compression. What’s it Mean for Your Retail Stocks?
- SVB: The First Crack In The Economy, Pressure Building
- Can SVB Collapse Cause Credit Downgrades at Etsy?
- Crocs May be a Comfortable Fit for Growth-Oriented Investors
Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.