ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Shares Gap Up to $19.57

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.57, but opened at $22.30. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services shares last traded at $23.58, with a volume of 5,680,350 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZIM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.60 to $30.40 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays downgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.17 and a 200-day moving average of $23.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,179 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 4th quarter worth $953,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

