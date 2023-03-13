Zions Bancorporation, National Association Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 9,209 put options on the company. This is an increase of 982% compared to the typical daily volume of 851 put options.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZION traded down $9.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.51. The company had a trading volume of 10,495,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,895,929. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $22.55 and a 52 week high of $71.25. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.89, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.73 and its 200 day moving average is $51.39.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $988.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.05 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 18.36%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.28%.

ZION has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.32.

Insider Activity at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 4,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $228,357.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,102.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 4,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $228,357.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,102.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $326,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,659.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,932 shares of company stock valued at $693,458. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,943,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,014,347,000 after acquiring an additional 902,141 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 7.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,704,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $391,868,000 after acquiring an additional 516,551 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,299,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $371,245,000 after acquiring an additional 304,725 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,719,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,010,000 after purchasing an additional 656,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,413,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,450,000 after purchasing an additional 162,464 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

(Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

