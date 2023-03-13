Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Acquired by Claraphi Advisory Network LLC

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the quarter. Zscaler accounts for 1.8% of Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $3,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Zscaler during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Zscaler during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zscaler by 294.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 45.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Zscaler stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $106.60. 660,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,802,869. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.64 and a 52-week high of $253.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.05 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.73 and a 200-day moving average of $136.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ZS shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Zscaler from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Zscaler from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Zscaler from $225.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Zscaler in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Zscaler from $280.00 to $225.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.44.

In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $108.78 per share, with a total value of $543,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,135. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $108.78 per share, with a total value of $543,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,135. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 1,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $144,044.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,549 shares in the company, valued at $36,929,882.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,735 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,553. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

