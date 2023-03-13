Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ZYNE stock opened at $0.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.74. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $2.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.56 and a 200-day moving average of $0.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZYNE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,178,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 232,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 50.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,110,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 373,435 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $346,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 104.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 132,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 67,762 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $90,000. 23.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on the research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers the Zygel product, which is formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

