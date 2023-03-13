Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0-$0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $39.00 million-$41.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $39.05 million. Zynex also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.40-$0.50 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler raised Zynex from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th.

Zynex Stock Performance

Shares of ZYXI stock traded up $1.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.94. 547,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,244. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.70 million, a PE ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 0.65. Zynex has a twelve month low of $4.97 and a twelve month high of $17.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Zynex Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zynex by 1,213.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,981 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Zynex by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Zynex in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Zynex by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Zynex in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. 28.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. The company was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Featured Articles

