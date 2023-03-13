Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0-$0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $39.00 million-$41.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $39.05 million. Zynex also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.40-$0.50 EPS.
Separately, Piper Sandler raised Zynex from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th.
Shares of ZYXI stock traded up $1.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.94. 547,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,244. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.70 million, a PE ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 0.65. Zynex has a twelve month low of $4.97 and a twelve month high of $17.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.13.
Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. The company was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.
