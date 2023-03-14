10,381 Shares in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Bought by Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV acquired a new position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,324 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,711,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,690,000 after acquiring an additional 89,334 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at about $498,000. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MO traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.59. 1,764,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,326,947. The company has a market cap of $83.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.30. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $57.05.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 284.29%. The company’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 117.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.13.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

