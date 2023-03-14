120,000 Shares in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Bought by One Fin Capital Management LP

One Fin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 120,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,990,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in HP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HP in the second quarter worth $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of HP during the third quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in HP by 665.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in HP during the third quarter valued at $27,000. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at HP

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $220,440.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,495.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $922,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,819,790.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $220,440.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,495.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,749 shares of company stock worth $2,105,460. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HP Stock Up 3.1 %

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of HP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on HP from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cfra set a $31.00 target price on shares of HP in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of HP from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

NYSE:HPQ traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.19. 878,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,871,186. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.01. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.08 and a 52 week high of $41.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.03.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. HP had a negative return on equity of 141.20% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

