125,000 Shares in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Purchased by One Fin Capital Management LP

One Fin Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 125,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,564,000. Sealed Air accounts for approximately 1.5% of One Fin Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. One Fin Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.09% of Sealed Air at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SEE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sealed Air by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,166,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $897,592,000 after acquiring an additional 72,993 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sealed Air by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,576,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $737,828,000 after acquiring an additional 97,907 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Sealed Air by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,864,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,874,000 after acquiring an additional 140,270 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Sealed Air by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,612,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,756,000 after acquiring an additional 5,551 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in Sealed Air by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,157,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,512,000 after acquiring an additional 202,073 shares during the period. 89.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sealed Air Price Performance

Sealed Air stock traded up $0.76 on Tuesday, reaching $45.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.09. Sealed Air Co. has a twelve month low of $41.24 and a twelve month high of $70.72.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 254.05% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SEE. Citigroup lifted their price target on Sealed Air from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial lowered Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group lowered Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sealed Air from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.82.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

