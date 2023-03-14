1,397 Shares in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Bought by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kearns & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $473,000. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $518,790.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,458,880.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total transaction of $503,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,105,143.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $518,790.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,880.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 1.2 %

A number of brokerages have commented on MMC. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.62.

Shares of MMC traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.11. The stock had a trading volume of 528,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,613. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.41. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.33 and a twelve month high of $183.14. The firm has a market cap of $77.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 25th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

