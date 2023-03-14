157,450 Shares in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Purchased by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 157,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Ferroglobe as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GSM. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ferroglobe by 4.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Ferroglobe by 50.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ferroglobe by 7.2% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 60,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 4,077 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Ferroglobe by 44,350.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Ferroglobe by 2,066.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 8,677 shares in the last quarter. 42.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GSM opened at $4.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Ferroglobe PLC has a one year low of $3.64 and a one year high of $8.65. The company has a market cap of $835.40 million, a PE ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.29.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Ferroglobe from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.

