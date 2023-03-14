1,611 Shares in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Acquired by Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000. Avis Budget Group makes up about 0.3% of Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 125.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,444,000 after acquiring an additional 73,500 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,274,000. Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the second quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1,890.9% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 30,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 28,968 shares during the period. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avis Budget Group Trading Up 2.5 %

CAR stock traded up $4.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $193.16. The stock had a trading volume of 160,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,455. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.83 and a 52-week high of $327.80. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 2.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.46.

Insider Activity at Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $10.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.85 by $3.61. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 23.05% and a negative return on equity of 395.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 28.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 887 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.30, for a total value of $200,728.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 628 shares in the company, valued at $142,116.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joseph A. Ferraro sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $2,959,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,309 shares in the company, valued at $31,500,352.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lynn Krominga sold 887 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.30, for a total transaction of $200,728.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,116.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,337 shares of company stock valued at $5,703,694. 37.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on CAR. Susquehanna increased their price target on Avis Budget Group from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Avis Budget Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.00.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment includes the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

