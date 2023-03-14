16,214 Shares in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Bought by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 7.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 10.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 3.0% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 7.0% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 33,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 25.8% in the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 113,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,529,000 after buying an additional 23,234 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Life Storage Stock Performance

NYSE LSI traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $121.01. 227,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,046,042. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.78. Life Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.02 and a 1 year high of $151.76.

Life Storage Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Life Storage

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.48%.

In other news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,130 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $611,344.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,921 shares in the company, valued at $7,172,681.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on LSI. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Life Storage from $144.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Life Storage from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Life Storage from $145.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $123.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.20.

Life Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Read More

