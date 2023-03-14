1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCOB) Short Interest Up 33.3% in February

1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCOB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the February 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

1st Colonial Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FCOB stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $13.00. The stock had a trading volume of 6,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,674. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.24 and its 200-day moving average is $13.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.76. 1st Colonial Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.77 and a 52-week high of $15.00.

About 1st Colonial Bancorp

1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of business and consumer financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking, residential lending, and loan application such as commercial loan, consumer loan, home equity term loan, home equity line of credit application, and mortgage application.

