1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCOB) Short Interest Up 33.3% in February

1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCOB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the February 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
1st Colonial Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of FCOB stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $13.00. The stock had a trading volume of 6,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,674. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.24 and its 200-day moving average is $13.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.76. 1st Colonial Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.77 and a 52-week high of $15.00.
About 1st Colonial Bancorp
