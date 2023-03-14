21,685 Shares in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Acquired by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 21,685 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $814,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 242.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 706 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 39.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LVS shares. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $55.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $28.88 and a 1-year high of $60.99.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The casino operator reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 44.57%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the Macao and Singapore geographical segments. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao, and Sands Macao.

