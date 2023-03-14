22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) PT Lowered to $3.00

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Alliance Global Partners from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

22nd Century Group Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XXII opened at $0.84 on Friday. 22nd Century Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.08. The company has a market cap of $181.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.84.

Get 22nd Century Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of 22nd Century Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 22nd Century Group by 35.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 133,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 35,006 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in 22nd Century Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 201,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 13,360 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in 22nd Century Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 548,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 10,210 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in 22nd Century Group by 36.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 155,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 41,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group in the first quarter worth $70,000. 20.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

22nd Century Group Company Profile

22nd Century Group, Inc is a biotechnology company, which develops disruptive plant-based solutions the for life science, consumer product, and pharmaceutical markets. It focuses on technologies that alter the level of nicotine in tobacco plants and the level of cannabinoids in hemp or cannabis plants through genetic engineering, gene-editing, and modern plant breeding techniques.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 22nd Century Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 22nd Century Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.