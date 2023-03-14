25,263 Shares in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Bought by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 25,263 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 20.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 721,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,203,000 after buying an additional 120,596 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. during the third quarter worth $936,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 13.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after buying an additional 12,481 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 290.6% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Claude E. Davis sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $638,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,398.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. Trading Down 2.7 %

FFBC stock opened at $21.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $26.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.06.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $245.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.77 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 28.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Bancorp. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is 39.83%.

First Financial Bancorp. Profile

First Financial Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

