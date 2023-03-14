34,500 Shares in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Purchased by Sentinus LLC

Sentinus LLC purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 34,500 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in First Majestic Silver by 5,383.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,825 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,737 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Majestic Silver by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,051 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 15,787 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in First Majestic Silver by 127.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,322,713 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,408,000 after acquiring an additional 740,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver during the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AG has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$14.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. TD Securities reduced their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on First Majestic Silver from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th.

First Majestic Silver Trading Up 1.0 %

AG traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $6.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,542,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,476,990. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.08. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $14.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The mining company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

First Majestic Silver Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.65%.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including the La Encantada Silver Mine, La Parrilla Silver Mine, San Martin Silver Mine, La Guitarra Silver Mine, Del Toro Silver Mine, Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine, and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.