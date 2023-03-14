36,008 Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Acquired by Warther Private Wealth LLC

Warther Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 36,008 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 13,000.0% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Motco purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth $35,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 44.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 56.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded up $1.79 on Tuesday, hitting $32.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,756,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,056,594. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $37.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.31. The company has a market capitalization of $65.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.22.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.68% and a negative return on equity of 114.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UBER. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.13.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $135,594.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 166,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,433,301.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Delivery and Freight. The Mobility segment refers to products that connect consumers with Mobility Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis.

