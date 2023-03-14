37,026 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Bought by Retirement Financial Solutions LLC

Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 37,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,546,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 6.4% of Retirement Financial Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,866,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 108.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 156.1% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of VO stock traded up $4.59 on Tuesday, hitting $206.91. 183,019 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 614,606. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $215.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.09. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $182.88 and a twelve month high of $243.78.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

