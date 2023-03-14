4,100 Shares in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Acquired by Provident Investment Management Inc.

Provident Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 17,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 6,253 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 242,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,324,000 after acquiring an additional 74,449 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $268,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $3,842,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,355,000.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of SGOV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $100.34. 941,458 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,195,664. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $99.96 and a 52-week high of $100.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.21.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.