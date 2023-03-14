4,171 Shares in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Bought by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,200,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $716,620,000 after buying an additional 38,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Stock Down 0.6 %

LECO opened at $165.47 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $164.95 and a 200 day moving average of $148.08. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.14. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.17 and a 12 month high of $176.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.04. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 52.02%. The business had revenue of $930.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on LECO. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Lincoln Electric from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.25.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

