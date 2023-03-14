5,241 Shares in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Acquired by Sentinus LLC

Sentinus LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Unionview LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 250.4% in the 3rd quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 19,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 13,647 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 71,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,173 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 324.9% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 7,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,339,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 165,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,361,000 after buying an additional 8,475 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.91. 61,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,654. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.34 and a 200 day moving average of $103.83. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $102.45 and a 1-year high of $105.50.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

